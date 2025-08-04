Gorka to Newsmax: Hamas Causing Gaza Famine, Not Israel

Sebastian Gorka, a senior White House official, said Monday on Newsmax that the only man-made famine in Gaza is being orchestrated by Hamas against its own people — not by Israel — amid reports of expanded Israeli military operations and intent to control Gaza.

Gorka, during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," dismissed suggestions that Israel or the U.N. was responsible for worsening conditions in the region.

"Let me be clear," he said. "You don't have to have top secret clearances or read the president's daily intelligence briefing. You can go online right now, any one of your viewers, see the open source videos of Hamas stealing the aid Israel is providing, and then using it for its own purposes."

He added, "The only man-made famine in Gaza is being orchestrated by the terrorists who are Hamas against their own people, and against the Jews, who they are still keeping hostage in those tunnels."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently decided to occupy all of Gaza in a last-ditch effort to free hostages. However, Gorka referenced President Donald Trump's reaction to the hostage crisis as a reflection of the administration's position.

"You don't have to ask my opinion," Gorka said. "You just have to listen to the commander in chief, the man who was reelected with 77 million votes. When he saw the original release of hostages … he said these people look like the survivors of the Holocaust being liberated from Auschwitz."

Gorka invoked historical parallels to underscore the administration's view of Hamas' treatment of Israeli hostages, referencing a video showing what he described as the inhumane conditions they face.

"We see these Israelis who have been kept in tunnels for more than 669 days," Gorka said. "That handsome young man who now looks like a cadaver, who is being tortured not just physically, but mentally by being told to dig his own grave … just like the death squads of the Nazis did to the Jews."

Gorka criticized the United Nations, referencing a Washington Free Beacon report that claimed the agency is effectively aligned with Hamas. He didn't elaborate but emphasized that "Israel has provided tens of millions of meals," insisting there is sufficient aid entering Gaza if not for Hamas interference.

"The facts are clear," he said. "More than enough aid is available to feed everyone in Gaza multiple times over. If they're not being fed, who's stopping it? It's Hamas."

The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli military to seize the remaining 25% of Gaza still under Hamas control. The aim is to apply pressure for the hostages' release as Israel signals a complete military takeover of Gaza.

