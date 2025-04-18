Gorka to Newsmax: Denial of God Turns Into Denial of 'Objective Truth'

White House senior counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax on Good Friday that faith in God is a cornerstone of American values and acceptance of "objective truth."

Gorka told the "The Chris Salcedo Show," "We celebrate in just a few days the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And if you deny his existence, if you deny the existence of God, you deny the existence of objective truth.

"And that's where we arrive at a point where you can believe anything. You can believe that men can be women. You can believe that open borders are good for the country."

Gorka said many detrimental aspects of life in America would change when more people accept and believe in the teachings of Christ. The opposite of that, he said, means more trouble.

"And you can be on the side of illegal aliens who beat their wives and their girlfriends, who are members of MS-13, and who have twice been declared by a U.S. court to be illegal aliens and are actually members of a foreign terrorist organization and go and sit down and have margaritas with them. So all of these things are connected."

Gorka told host Chris Salcedo that many people in America still have not grasped the connection between faith, safety, and security.

"If you deny God, evil doesn't exist, does it, Chris? And you can sit down and sip margaritas with somebody who's got the tattoos for MS-13 on his knuckles."

Gorka said his work in the Trump administration is focused on removing politics from counterterrorism policies, "smiting" jihadists around the globe, and helping to remove dangerous criminal alien terrorists from U.S. soil.

