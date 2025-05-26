Gorka to Newsmax: Left's Floyd Tributes on Memorial Day Weekend 'Bizarre'

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka on Newsmax Monday criticized Democrats for focusing on the anniversary of George Floyd's death over the Memorial Day weekend, calling it "utterly bizarre" and saying it reveals how far the party has drifted from patriotic values.

The White House counterterrorism chief analyzed the rhetoric during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," where he contrasted Democrat messaging with the president's Memorial Day-themed speeches and ceremonies.

"You know, the Republican in me says good, carry on," Gorka said, referring to Democrats' focus on Floyd. "Because the America I saw not just today at Arlington National Cemetery, but I really encourage your viewers to go online and find the speech the president gave at West Point this weekend, which is really celebrating the best of the best — that thin, gray line of young men and women who are going to do what? They're going to stand on the wall, they're going to protect everything we hold sacred."

"They're going to go to foreign lands for our liberty," he continued. "Some of them may give that fine, full, last measure of devotion to this nation. So, the idea that one of our two political parties has no idea what we should be memorializing today, what we should be holding sacred — I think that speaks to who they are and how they've become detached from the patriots in this country."

Gorka's remarks followed a weekend of nationwide vigils, religious services, and concerts organized by Democrat activists and community leaders to mark five years since Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police. His death sparked massive protests in 2020 and helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Houston, the Rev. Al Sharpton led a graveside memorial and invoked Floyd's name as a symbol of broader struggles against police brutality and racial injustice.

"He represented those that are defenseless against people who thought they could put their knee on our neck," Sharpton said.

Some Democrat speakers used the anniversary to criticize the Trump administration, claiming it had reversed progress made on policing and civil rights.

While Gorka acknowledged Floyd's death as tragic, his comments emphasized what he sees as a misplaced focus by Democrats during a solemn national holiday meant to honor fallen military personnel.

President Donald Trump marked the weekend with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and a commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he praised the sacrifices of service members.

Gorka urged viewers to reflect on those tributes instead. "What I saw today and what I saw in that speech are Americans who understand sacrifice, Americans who understand honor," he said. "And that's what Memorial Day is about."

