Gorka to Newsmax: EU Trade Surrender Shows Trump's Global Power

White House official Sebastian Gorka on Monday hailed the new U.S.-EU trade agreement as a watershed moment, crediting President Donald Trump's tariff strategy with forcing Europe to submit to American economic leadership.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Gorka, senior director for counterterrorism and adviser to Trump, praised the administration's latest trade victory as a vindication of the "America First" approach. The deal, which imposes a 15% tariff on EU imports, marks a significant shift in transatlantic economic relations.

"This is historic, my friend," he said.

"Well, what we [were] told by the quote-unquote experts [is] that the president's tariff policies would collapse the stock market; we'd be plunged into another depression," Gorka said.

"Just like the so-called experts and the pundits from certain former news channels said if the president took any military action against Iran, it would ignite nuclear war and World War III, or if we go back in time to before January the 20th, all the experts who told us that COVID could never have come from a Chinese bioweapons lab."

"What you are seeing right now is the revenge of common sense and the practice of America First," he continued.

"I'll just be very blunt with you. And I said this on multiple occasions just today to my colleagues across the U.S. government, if you don't understand that President Trump is engineering tectonic shifts in geopolitics that are of a global effect, that will change the world for the next 50 to 100 years, you are just an imbecile."

Gorka said the new deal not only brings in unprecedented tariff revenue but also represents a geopolitical triumph over the European Union, which he said had long benefited from unbalanced trade arrangements with the United States.

"The tariff system already has brought in record tariffs to the United States, the likes of which we've never seen before," Gorka said.

"And today's deal, even for somebody like me who has known the president for a decade now, it is hard to believe that the whole European Union bent at the knee of America First and said, 'OK, we're not going to be free riders anymore. We're not going to exploit the global trade system. You got us, President Trump, and we are going to surrender to a 15% tariff.'"

While economic analysts have expressed concern that the EU's decision not to retaliate may hurt its growth — projecting a 0.2% decline in GDP — Gorka framed the moment as proof that Trump's confrontational style has produced real-world results that experts failed to predict.

The European Union annually exports more than $300 billion in goods to the U.S., and the new tariffs are expected to impact a wide array of industries. Still, Gorka said the outcome was not only necessary, but long overdue.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com