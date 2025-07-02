Gorka to Newsmax: Expect More 'Winning' When Netanyahu Visits Trump

Americans should expect more "winning" when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits President Donald Trump next week at the White House, Sebastian Gorka, the president's counterterrorism chief, told Newsmax on Wednesday night.

Netanyahu's visit will come little more than two weeks after U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites led to a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Gorka was asked what Americans can expect to see after Netanyahu arrives in Washington.

"Just more winning," Gorka told Schmitt. "I mean, look, we've barely been here for six months. Is anybody in the mainstream legacy, lying media talking about what happened on Friday afternoon in the building behind me, where peace is breaking out across the world, ceasefires thanks to President Trump.

"Oh, and a decades-long war in Africa, 6 million killed. Rwanda and the DRC in the Oval Office. You can expect more of that because that is peace through strength."

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Friday, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year.

The agreement marked a breakthrough in talks held by the Trump administration and aims to attract billions of dollars' worth of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium, and other minerals.

While discussing the Trump administration's shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development and ending the agency's funding of liberal initiatives, Schmitt showed Gorka clips of Democrats complaining and asked the White House National Security Council aide when it became "the American taxpayers' responsibility to keep everyone else in the world alive."

"It's like that old saying, Rob, with regards to economic aid to foreign countries. It's money you take from middle-class Americans and give to the rich dictators in other countries," Gorka said. "This is exactly what USAID, the Institute of Peace, all of these boondoggles were [while] undermining our interests because, hang on a second, funding the LGBTQ events in conservative countries, in Africa, for example, and making them angry with us, that doesn't serve our purpose.

"Or when it goes literally millions and billions of dollars end up going to ... NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] that are run by Democrats. All it is, it's a money shoot from the U.S. taxpayer to the Democrat Party and the friends of the Democrats. That's what my boss, acting National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said, 'No, we are not going to fund the Democrat Party and radicals across the world who undermine the U.S. national interest.'

"And that's why what we did, we did to USAID."

Reuters contributed to this story.

