Gorka to Newsmax: Trump 2028 Hats Expose 'Insanity' of Left

White House counterterrorism director Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's assertions of running for a third term were just one in a long line of things that he does to expose the "sheer insanity" of those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Gorka joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on the grounds of the White House one day after Trump told NBC News he plans on being a "two-term president." Meanwhile, Trump's campaign continues to sell "Trump 2028" hats for $50.

"Look, eight years ago, TDS was a joke — Trump Derangement Syndrome. Today, it's worse than ever. It's a psychosis," Gorka said. "So the president likes to demonstrate how insane these people are.

"Whether it was a Cabinet meeting last week where he handed out the 'Trump was right about everything' hats, or whether it's, you know, posts about the Holy Father in the Vatican," Gorka added. "We are demonstrating the sheer insanity of those who don't believe in a very simple thing, Rob: as the president often said, how can you disagree with the concept of making America great again?"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com