Sean Duffy to Newsmax: Dems Should Support Americans, Not Illegals

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Newsmax on Thursday the shutdown shows that Democrats want to inflict pain on the American people.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Duffy said President Donald Trump is not happy with the ongoing shutdown.

"Donald Trump actually cares about the American people and the impact this has on the American people," Duffy said.

"We are in this situation because Democrats wanted to open up the border."

Duffy said House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., supported opening the border and that "10, 15, 18 million people came into the country."

"And now that they're here, Democrats want to give them healthcare benefits," he said.

Duffy said air traffic controllers, who are going without a paycheck, are angry at Schumer for not providing the votes needed to pass the continuing resolution and end the shutdown.

"Because our staffing is so tight, if a few of them don't show up, we have major issues in the airspace, and they're angry at him," Duffy said.

"And Chuck could resolve this with saying, 'Democrats, let's do a clean CR.'"

The transportation secretary pointed out that funding for the Affordable Care Act lasts until the end of the year, yet Democrats are choosing to shut down the government now.

"Republicans have said let's extend government funding to the end of November," Duffy said.

"There's plenty of time to negotiate and have this conversation, but they want to shut it down right now. And they're doing that not because they care about Obamacare subsidies.

"They care about illegals who now can't get the subsidy — that's what they're mad about," he said.

"And that's why they're shutting it down right now."

Duffy said Democrats are lying to the American people by claiming they care about them.

"Who are you fighting for? Why don't you fight for the American people, your constituents?" he asked.

"Why are you fighting for the people who came across the border under [former President] Joe Biden?"

