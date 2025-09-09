Duffy to Newsmax: Could Pull Federal Funds Over Policing Failures

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is placing the blame for the brutal slaying of a 23-year-old woman on a Charlotte train last month squarely on the shoulders of liberal politicians, telling Newsmax their misplaced priorities have made everyday life dangerous for ordinary Americans.

In an interview on "Finnerty," Duffy condemned what he called a pattern of Democrat leadership that values criminals over law-abiding citizens.

"We got here because we have liberal politicians, whether it's a DA [district attorney], it's a city council, it's mayors, it's governors who don't stand up and fight for the people they're supposed to fight for," Duffy said. "They want to put the rights and the priorities of criminals and of the homeless ahead of the good people of their community. This is shameful. This is evil. This is wrong."

Asked whether he would pull federal funding from Charlotte or other communities that don't properly police and protect their citzens on public transit, "Yes, this is the only equity we have at DOT with transit systems. They rely on our cash."

He further said that President Trump would "use all the resources" of the federal government "to keep people safe. We're going to lean into this story and the safety of the American people. That's what they pay for."

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was returning home from work late at night on Aug. 22 when she was slashed to death on the Charlotte light rail. Police say Decarlos Brown Jr., who had been arrested and released 14 times, stabbed Zarutska from behind, causing her to bleed to death on the train.

Duffy argued that the tragedy illustrates a deeper crisis: working-class Americans who rely on public transportation are being neglected while liberal officials focus on ideology over safety.

"People who can't afford an Uber or a driver service, or who don't own a car, depend on transit systems like this young girl did," he said. "Yet their safety is never put first."

Duffy vowed to investigate how Charlotte allocates its resources and warned that the Department of Transportation is prepared to cut funding, adding that federal dollars should not be used to subsidize transit systems where basic safety is ignored.

"If a 23-year-old girl coming home from work late at night can't get on a train safely and ride, taxpayers should not be asked to foot the bill," he said.

"The only equity we have is money at DOT with transit systems. We'll pull that," he said. "They rely on our cash. We're going to pull it if we find what we think we're going to find in this investigation."

He concluded by praising President Donald Trump for prioritizing the safety of all Americans, regardless of where they live:

"Every American deserves to be safe and secure on all transportation, including places like Charlotte."

