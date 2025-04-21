Rev. Connolly to Newsmax: Biden Offers 'Unique Perspective' on Pope

The Rev. Seán Connolly, pastor at the Parish of Saint Margaret of Cortona in the Bronx, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Joe Biden's statement honoring the late Pope Francis echoed "sentiments that are ... felt by Catholics across the world."

The Vatican announced Monday that Francis died at 88. He had recently spent several weeks in the hospital after being diagnosed with double pneumonia and other health problems.

Connolly, appearing on "National Report," noted that Biden was only the second Catholic to hold the highest office, "so it's a unique perspective that he has and expressing his condolences."

Biden released a statement praising Pope Francis as "a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths."

Biden added that Pope Francis "commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the church.

"He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the people's Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love."

Connolly added: "I appreciate … what President Biden said" about Pope Francis. "Those are sentiments that are … felt by Catholics across the world. There's much inspiration to be taken from the life of this man, especially the heart that he had, like the sacred heart of Jesus, for the poor and the lowly, who are loved most by God."