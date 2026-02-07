Theismann to Newsmax: Give Seahawks Slight Advantage in Super Bowl

Joe Theismann expects a tight, physical Super Bowl matchup early, but believes the Seattle Seahawks have the roster balance and defensive edge to ultimately prevail over New England.

The Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP said he anticipates a closely contested first half, pointing to Seattle’s depth and defensive versatility as major factors.

According to Theismann, the Seahawks’ defense resembles last season’s Philadelphia Eagles unit, particularly up front.

"They just don’t have four," Theismann told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report," referring to Seattle’s pass rush. "They can run seven through and be a problem."

That pressure, he said, will force New England to play a more balanced offensive game.

Theismann cautioned against relying too heavily on quarterback Drake Maye, noting that Seattle’s defensive front makes a pass-heavy approach risky.

"If they’re going to win this game, you can’t put it on Drake’s shoulders," Theismann said.

"You can’t expect him to drop back and beat the Seattle Seahawks just throwing the football.

"It’s going to require balance on New England’s side," he said.

Seattle’s offensive weapons also stood out to Theismann, particularly wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed.

He described Shaheed as "a weapon unto himself," citing his ability to change games in the open field and on special teams.

Theismann noted that Super Bowls often hinge on one or two defining moments, especially in the kicking game.

He referenced past examples, including Desmond Howard’s kickoff return touchdown in Super Bowl XXXI, as well as his own defensive play in Super Bowl XVII, to illustrate how a single snap can shift momentum.

"We’ve seen Rasheed take kickoffs back time and time again this year," Theismann said.

"That’s why Seattle went and got him. So I wouldn’t be surprised if a special teams play in this game makes a difference."

While Theismann acknowledged that New England also brings a strong defense to the field, he ultimately gave the Seahawks a slight advantage, citing speed, depth, and defensive leadership.

"I like the Seattle Seahawks," he said.

"I think they’re built to be able to overcome anything. Great speed on the football team. And teams are led by great defenses.

"New England has one as well. But I think Seattle has a bit of an edge there," he said.

