Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Ironic Hunter Talks of Threats to Democracy

Hunter Biden reportedly said Monday that his sobriety is not just important for himself but for the future of democracy in fighting to keep Donald Trump from defeating his father President Joe Biden in November's election.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday although he's pleased Hunter Biden is sober, it's ironic that any member of the Biden family would talk about threats to democracy.

Hunter Biden is set to testify behind closed doors in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, on which Perry serves, Wednesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into his father.

"I certainly am happy that he's sober, and we hope that for anybody that struggles with addiction," Perry told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "That aside, I just think it's very rich and ironic that anybody in the Biden family is talking about threats to democracy. We have political prisoners in the United States of America. We have censorship supported by their party and this president. We have lawlessness supported by this president, whether it's student loans or a wide-open border."

Perry also talked about Biden's FBI targeting "radical traditional Catholics" and his Department of Justice calling parents who attended school board meetings objecting to teachings of critical race theory and transgender issues "domestic terrorists."

"I chuckle about it a little bit," Perry said. "But this is definitely serious to the people that these things are being imposed upon."

