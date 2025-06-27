HUD Sec. Turner to Newsmax: I've Been Called to Serve

Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development secretary, told Newsmax Friday he wants to use his office to help people realize the American dream.

Turner appeared on "National Report" after speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2025 Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.

"This is a tremendous conference with great conservative Christian speakers," Turner said. "I know for us at HUD, we want to restore the American dream of homeownership and end the status quo. Make sure that people in America know that they're cared for, that they're being served with integrity, honor, and get the bureaucratic red tape out of the way and help people to achieve the American dream."

At HUD, helping the American people is their only priority, Turner said.

"We're ushering in the policies to make America the nation that it was called to be," Turner said. "I feel that God has prepared me for such a time as this and that I've been called to take this servant leadership role as it pertains to HUD and our team."

Turner said he feels very strongly about his need to serve people.

"Make sure people have a safe, quality place to live, to make sure that we're getting people off the streets as it pertains to homelessness," Turner said. "Getting them transformed and living a life of self-sustainability and make sure that we're helping those that have been through natural disasters and helping their families to get back on their feet and help churches to be rebuilt and schools to be rebuilt and businesses to be rebuilt."

Turner said he thanks God every day for the opportunity he has been presented.

"I consider it a great blessing," Turner said. "I'm humbled by it, and I take it very seriously. I pray for the people of this country."

