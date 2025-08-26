Boca Raton Mayor to Newsmax: N.Y. Businesses Should Come to Florida

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer Tuesday on Newsmax urged New York City businesses to consider relocating to Florida if Democrat socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wins this fall, saying Boca will offer a low-tax, pro-growth alternative.

"We've been attracting great companies, corporate headquarters, and tech talent and finance talent for decades," Singer told "Wake Up America." "It increased after the COVID epidemic started, when people wanted to flee the closed-down city and the high regulations and high taxes of New York City."

That exodus will continue if Mamdani is elected, as he is looking to create a 17% marginal rate for city taxes, Singer added.

"Compare that to Boca Raton," he said. "No state income tax, the lowest property tax rate of any full-service city in Florida. Great talent, and we streamlined business regulations and made it easy for people to come here, and many are."

Singer's comments came after he promoted Boca Raton in a digital ad placed in Times Square.

"Actually, we got a great deal," he said. "People saw that we had a range of media, so we were able to negotiate a very good deal there. But it's a bigger picture of what it takes to attract great jobs, great companies."

The ad, he said, has already delivered results. "We've gotten a great response already. Thousands of people have seen our pitch, and it's not just New Yorkers. We got inquiries from 10 states."

Singer also pushed back on concerns that newcomers could import New York's politics.

"The people responding to our message are coming here because they want to avoid failed policies, ideas like defunding the police, and they want lower taxes and a better business climate, along with A-rated schools and great talent," he said. "The numbers have borne that out. Florida's political registrations have increased by 1.5 million Republicans over the last six years."

Meanwhile, Singer's term ends in seven months, fueling speculation that he could seek a congressional seat.

"I'm focused very hard on running all the way through the tape to the finish line," he said. "We've got a great $1 billion public-private partnership brewing in our city, and I want to see that come to completion, along with attracting more businesses here."

Still, he would not rule out higher office. "I love public service and would never rule out the chance to serve in any capacity. It's been very flattering that a number of people have been asking me about Congress, encouraging me to run, [I] haven't made any decisions but still considering all the options."

