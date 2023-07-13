Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Secret Service Deserves Criticism for Coke

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday although he supports the Secret Service, he is questioning whether security at the White House is sound after the agency could not find who left a dime-size bag of cocaine at the executive mansion.

The Secret Service said Thursday no fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the cubby hole of a West Wing lobby July 2, as sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect.

"I don't know who brought it in there. And I've been to the White House now many times, but the protocols apparently aren't working," Perry told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I'm a firm believer and a big supporter of the Secret Service and law enforcement in general, but obviously, but criticism is due here."

Perry said the White House is fortunate the baggie contained just cocaine and not another lethal powder such as anthrax or fentanyl, each of which can be deadly if their particles are inhaled.

"We're blessed that it's just cocaine, but it could have been something so much worse," Perry said. "We don't want the president or any of individuals working in the White House or anywhere else [for] that matter targeted and using some kind of substance to diminish their health and their capacity."

