Rep. Perry to Newsmax: GOP Not Giving Biden 'Blank Check' on Debt Ceiling

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., told Newsmax on Monday that House republicans will not give President Joe Biden a "blank check" while negotiating the rise in the debt ceiling.

"The president doesn't get a blank check here," Perry said during "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Monday. "The president says he wants a blank check and [Republicans] can't pass anything. We are here to say, as a person who has never voted for a debt ceiling increase, I didn't come to Washington, D.C., to bankrupt my country."

Perry said that while House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the House GOP has a plan that would cut spending, Biden and the Democrats are not trying to negotiate.

"We are willing to do something, but you have to come to the table," he said. "We are saying we will start out with this [GOP plan] on the table," he said. "What are you going to do?"

According to Reuters, McCarthy's plan would suspend the current debt ceiling at $31.4 trillion through March 2024, or until it increases by $1.5 trillion, reduce government spending to 2022 levels, decreasing it about 9% from what is being requested and capping increases to just 1% a year for the next decade, saving an estimated $3.2 trillion.

The GOP plan would also take back around $80 billion of the unused $5.2 trillion in COVID relief money approved by Congress from 2020-22, as well as stop Biden's $400 billion student loan cancellation plan, the report said.

NBC News reported Monday that McCarthy is confident the House will pass his bill this week, despite having just a 5-vote majority, which could be a test of his leadership since becoming Speaker in January.

"I look at this vote more as a test of member confidence in him," Brendan Buck, a former adviser to former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan told NBC. "Any final deal will look nothing like this bill, and so it speaks more to how strong his standing will be when they ultimately need to swallow very modest wins."

Perry said that Biden has not reached out to McCarthy in more than 70 days as the clock is ticking to reach an agreement on the debt limit, with Biden stalling to force a vote for the increase.

"I think the president is just trying to run out the clock," Perry said. "All that does is guarantee that you are going to be further in debt then next time."

