Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden's 'Shadow Presidency' Covered Up

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Joe Biden's presidency amounted to a "shadow" government run by aides and advisers while the 46th president was barely "present," calling it a deliberate deception of Americans.

Perry, a member of the House Oversight Committee, made the remarks hours after the panel released a 100-page report, "The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House."

The report alleges that senior White House aides shielded Biden's cognitive decline from public view and routinely used the presidential autopen to sign bills, letters, pardons, and executive orders without his direct participation.

"Joe Biden was running a shadow presidency where he wasn't even present," Perry said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "It was like Hollywood set up a soundstage in the White House.

"The problem is that when you go to the movies and you dream about it later and you wake up and you realize, oh, that was just a bad dream. [But] they turned this movie into reality because the reality was they changed policy.

"Somebody was running the office of the presidency, but it wasn't the elected official, Joe Biden."

Perry said that if the committee's findings are verified, presidential actions including pardons, executive orders, and regulations might need to be vacated.

"It's unclear whether he even knew what he was doing, what he was talking about, or what his intent was," he said.

The report, released under Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., cited witness interviews, White House visitor logs, and internal correspondence purporting to show that key aides and Cabinet officials made major policy and personnel decisions while Biden was absent from meetings.

Republicans alleged the evidence supports impeachment inquiries already underway into alleged abuse of office and obstruction by former Biden staff.

Perry said the arrangement amounted to an "orchestrated cover-up," not simply aides assisting an aging president.

"Somebody has to be held accountable for this because they were all involved," he said. "This is a cover-up. It's not just helping an old guy get through his day."

Democrats dismissed the committee report as partisan speculation and defended the use of the presidential autopen as routine.

A spokesperson for Biden dismissed the findings of the GOP-led Oversight report, telling The Washington Post that "there was no conspiracy, no cover-up and no wrongdoing."

"This investigation into baseless claims has confirmed what has been clear from the start: President Biden made the decisions of his presidency," the spokesperson said.

