Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Iran's Govt and Military Is 'Being Decimated'

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said Tuesday on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation" that Iran's government and military are "being decimated" under President Donald Trump's leadership, calling the moment "long overdue."

"I think what I just saw was the president in charge, not only of the United States of America, but actually the entire globe," said Perry, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, responding to Trump's remarks that Iran was on the verge of launching an attack before recent military action.

Addressing what he called the "fog of war," Perry said shifting public messaging may be intentional. "You got to keep your enemy off balance," he said. "You don't want them to have good information."

"Iran is being decimated right now, not only their military capacity, but their governing capacity is being decimated, which is a great thing," Perry declared.

He accused Tehran's leaders of terrorizing "their own citizens" and targeting Americans abroad, including service members he served alongside in the Middle East "who never came home."

Perry defended the timing of the action, pushing back on Democratic criticism. "The time to respond to an attack is not after nuclear rounds from Iran are impacting in your neighborhoods," he said. "It's too late at that point."

Citing reports that Iran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels within days, Perry said the administration is acting decisively to prevent a nuclear threat. He also rejected comparisons to the Iraq War, noting key differences.

"One of the things that's very different about this than it was in Iraq is the conditions are set in Iran for the people in Iran to take charge of their government," he said.

Unlike U.S. policy in Iraq, "President Trump doesn't have that policy. What he's doing is disarming them and destroying their ability to wage war," Perry added.

Perry said the administration is "setting the conditions for Iran to chart their own course, their own destiny, in a peaceful way that doesn't jeopardize the region, Israel or United States interests around the globe."

He predicted that Iranian expatriates could return to rebuild the country and suggested current leaders may soon be out of power.

"The people we would negotiate with now are not going to be in any control of the country, that is our hope very, very soon," he said.

On an expected congressional vote to curb the president's war powers, Perry was blunt: "This is a pretty easy vote for people like me. I don't stand with terrorists and murderers."

"You don't wait until nuclear bombs are hitting in your country to do something," he added. "It is too late by then."

