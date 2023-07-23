Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Why Were the Bidens Paid $17 Million?

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, while testifying before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee last week, agreed that approximately $17 million from foreign income streams have poured into the Biden family accounts, and Rep. Scott Perry, a member of the committee, told Newsmax on Sunday he wants to know what the money was for.

"What are they getting for $17 million?" the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We all know that Hunter [Biden] didn't really have a job. We do know that Joe Biden has a job and had a job at the time. Well the implication, of course, is that they were paying for access and to change policy."

Further, the claims made by Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings, who told an FBI informant in 2016 that "it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden," according to a redacted FD-1023 form, show a pattern of behavior, said Perry.

"[This] fits the pattern that the Oversight Committee has determined exists with the Bidens," he said. "What we also know is that the FBI, it appears, has done absolutely nothing. And this is years on. So, where is the FBI in ensuring that justice for everybody is the same?"

The difference in treatment for the Bidens compared to that of former President Donald Trump shows a two-tired justice system in play here — there are "two different outcomes based on your political viewpoints and your last name," Perry added. "This certainly looks like malfeasance of justice and disparate treatment based on political viewpoint."

Meanwhile, when asked if he thinks the IRS whistleblower testimony will result in anything, Perry said, "We're just going to keep on following the facts."

"Remember, Mr. Zeigler stumbled on the Hunter Biden investigation elsewhere and then took it right to the point of indictment, where literally the Bidens were tipped off, so we can't count on the Justice Department actually to do the right thing," he said.

Perry also pointed out that members of Congress can't prosecute anyone, as "we're not the police."

However, he said, 'The investigators are going to let the American people know what the truth is."

