Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden Business Dealings Full of 'Smoke'

After a few months of being hindered by the Treasury Department, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., says the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will "finally" get access to the Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) involving Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.

"We need to know why Treasury has been stonewalling, No. 1, but let's face it: Where there's smoke, there's fire, and there's a whole lot of smoke coming out of Hunter Biden. We'll see if it leads to President [Joe] Biden," Perry told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Perry said a Biden family member or associate is responsible for numerous SAR notices popping up at various banks throughout the world.

"Somebody's behind this, and the American people need to know. And the Treasury shouldn't be stonewalling, and it shouldn't just be staff [members] that get to look at the Suspicious Activity Reports," said Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

"The members of Congress need open access to these reports. ... We already know that money's been changing hands between these foreign governments and the Biden family, on some level," explained Perry. "We just learned that recently, and we need to understand clearly why this was happening, how it was happening, who it was going to ... and for what?

"Nobody pays millions of dollars just because you have the right last name," added Perry.

As Newsmax chronicled earlier Wednesday, "dozens of banks" were allegedly involved in funneling money from China to the Biden family, according to House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., who has already issued a subpoena to one bank for the records of Hunter Biden's business associates.

That subpoena was reportedly issued to order Bank of America to produce all financial records dating back to Jan. 20, 2009 for John R. Walker, who has been accused of forming a joint venture with Chinese executives, along with two other private individuals.

Regarding compliance matters, Perry said banks generally flag accounts in three different ways, when it involves possible dealings with foreign governments:

Large cash payouts coming from a foreign government source.

Customers posting an inordinately large number of transactions in a short window of time.

Customer accounts either have too much cash coming in, or going out, during a short period.

"Most of the [red-flag situations] are probably benign. But with the Biden family, there is legitimate concern of foreign influence or influence-peddling," said Perry. "We need to get to the bottom of it."

Perry was then asked if the documents pertaining to the Biden family's flagged accounts could go public.

His response: If the account transactions are incidental, the House Republicans will likely side with protecting a citizen's privacy.

However, "if the smoke turns into a raging inferno, I think the American people are going to want to see what the heck we're talking about," added Perry.

