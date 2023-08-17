Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden Facing 'Inferno of Allegations'

Pennsylvania Republican and House Oversight Committee member Scott Perry told Newsmax on Thursday that where there's smoke there's fire, and President Joe Biden has "gotten himself into an inferno of allegations."

Perry made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in a discussion about the president's use of at least one email alias when he was vice president. The Oversight Committee has demanded that the National Archives turn over unredacted material related to the alias and its use that overlaps with Hunter Biden's time in Ukraine.

"I think it's really long past time where the Oversight Committee and the Congress itself to play hardball with these agencies that somehow think that this information that belongs to the American people somehow solely belongs to them as though it's their personal possession," Perry told Schmitt.

"It belongs to the people of the United States of America, who demand answers, who demand transparency, who want to make sure that their president is cleared of any wrongdoing.

"It seems to be where there's smoke there's fire, and this president has gotten himself into an inferno of allegations and credible claims of influence peddling that seems like it's filled with probable cause."

Perry also weighed in on the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss to further investigate the Bidens.

"They want to make sure that this thing reaches a dead end as soon and as quickly as possible. And we're going to find out if they stonewall," he said. "But let's face it, they've been stonewalling all along. We'd be much further along in this investigation if the federal authorities at FBI, DOJ, and the IRS would be forthcoming with the information."

Perry outlined his case for what should happen next.

"I think the subpoenas have to start," he said. "I think the impeachment inquiry is overdue again. We have probable cause. I think in any other criminal case instance right now that this would be completely fulfilling the probable cause requirement.

"I think it's our duty to the ferret this out, so the American people know about their president, whether they can trust him or not.

"And it's our duty to do that."

