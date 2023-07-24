Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Devon Archer Not Too Happy With Bidens

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that Devon Archer, a former business associate of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is expected to testify this week in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, is probably not a big fan of the Bidens these days.

Archer, 48, who co-founded the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners with Hunter Biden, 53, before he and Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Limited, is facing a prison sentence of one year and a day for his involvement in a $60 million fraud scheme. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is set this week to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges in a plea agreement with the Department of Justice in which, if accepted by the judge, he will face no jail time.

"I don't think he's very happy with the Bidens," Perry, a member of the Oversight Committee, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Devon Archer is going to jail, and Hunter Biden is going to plead guilty to two misdemeanors, meanwhile, having evaded felony charges for tax evasion."

Perry said not only is Archer's testimony important regarding the president's involvement in his family's alleged influence-peddling schemes, but the documents the Department of Justice seized from him are important, as well. But Perry said the DOJ is not cooperating with the committee's request for the documents.

"Let's have that documentation so we can verify what Devon Archer is saying and the public can see it, so it's not going to be, he said, she said," Perry said. "I guarantee you the left, the Democrats and the people supporting Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are going to say, Devon Archer is a convicted felon. You can't believe a thing he is saying.

"But the paperwork will prove that, so let's have all that documentation."

Perry said he doesn't' understand why the DOJ is stonewalling its response to the committee's request for documentation.

"They're just going to continue to slow-roll us and do the same thing, [saying] there's a continuing investigation," Perry said. "On who? Devon Archer is going to jail, and Hunter Biden is pleading guilty. Who's left? What's the investigation about? Of course, they don't want to tell you any of this and the American people absolutely have the right to know.

"I'm fine with sending it directly to the American people — publish it in The New York Times. But at a minimum, give it to the representatives of the American people, the people on Oversight and Judiciary [committees] that have the duty of oversight in this Congress."

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

