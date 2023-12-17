×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: scott perry | hakeem jeffries | biden | impeachment

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: House GOP Isn't Taking Orders From Trump

By    |   Sunday, 17 December 2023 02:25 PM EST

Rep. Scott Perry Sunday pushed back on claims from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that former President Donald Trump is pushing for President Joe Biden's impeachment, telling Newsmax that he and his fellow members of Congress take their marching orders from their constituents and nobody else. 

"I've seen no such order, and I will abide by no such order from anyone except my constituents," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I want to see, Mr. Jeffries needs to back up his claims that we were ordered, and let's remember that the Democrats twice impeached [Trump] without any evidence whatsoever, did it inside a secure facility under classified settings where the evidence was fabricated. They come to this with no clean hands whatsoever."

Instead, Perry said, House Democrats need to "sit down, shut their mouths and let the evidence come in and then vote accordingly as if the Joe Biden name wasn't attached to it, but we ought to tell them this is about Trump and see if they vote."

Trump's adult children have sat for depositions for hours, but Biden's son Hunter only showed up the day he was to be deposed "yet can't be bothered to step into the Capitol," Perry added.

"Meanwhile, there is no arrest," he said. "There's nothing from the Department of Justice … could you imagine if that was Donald Trump Jr.? He's been subpoenaed five times. I mean, it's unbelievable."

Meanwhile, there is a "mountain of evidence" against the president, and it keeps coming, said Perry. 

"Whether it's the suspicious activity reports, whether it's the multiple checks, LLCs and shell companies, whether it's the checks themselves, the Democrats on the left, and the administration says there's no evidence because on the check memo where you might write car payment or mortgage payment, it says loan," said Perry. "What it doesn't say is bribe from a Chinese company.

"That's the only thing apparently that they will accept yet somehow the money went from China to President Joe Biden."

He added that the impeachment inquiry that has been approved tells the American people that there is probable cause to dig deeper into Biden because "agencies, individuals, the Biden family, agencies like the FBI and the IRS have been stonewalling. The Department of Justice refuses to give us information and refuses to give their own Congress information into a legally valid investigation. That's the absurdity, but this is what is required."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Scott Perry Sunday pushed back on claims from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that former President Donald Trump is pushing for President Joe Biden's impeachment, telling Newsmax that he and his fellow members of Congress take their marching orders from their...
scott perry, hakeem jeffries, biden, impeachment
456
2023-25-17
Sunday, 17 December 2023 02:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved