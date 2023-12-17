Rep. Perry to Newsmax: House GOP Isn't Taking Orders From Trump

Rep. Scott Perry Sunday pushed back on claims from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that former President Donald Trump is pushing for President Joe Biden's impeachment, telling Newsmax that he and his fellow members of Congress take their marching orders from their constituents and nobody else.

"I've seen no such order, and I will abide by no such order from anyone except my constituents," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I want to see, Mr. Jeffries needs to back up his claims that we were ordered, and let's remember that the Democrats twice impeached [Trump] without any evidence whatsoever, did it inside a secure facility under classified settings where the evidence was fabricated. They come to this with no clean hands whatsoever."

Instead, Perry said, House Democrats need to "sit down, shut their mouths and let the evidence come in and then vote accordingly as if the Joe Biden name wasn't attached to it, but we ought to tell them this is about Trump and see if they vote."

Trump's adult children have sat for depositions for hours, but Biden's son Hunter only showed up the day he was to be deposed "yet can't be bothered to step into the Capitol," Perry added.

"Meanwhile, there is no arrest," he said. "There's nothing from the Department of Justice … could you imagine if that was Donald Trump Jr.? He's been subpoenaed five times. I mean, it's unbelievable."

Meanwhile, there is a "mountain of evidence" against the president, and it keeps coming, said Perry.

"Whether it's the suspicious activity reports, whether it's the multiple checks, LLCs and shell companies, whether it's the checks themselves, the Democrats on the left, and the administration says there's no evidence because on the check memo where you might write car payment or mortgage payment, it says loan," said Perry. "What it doesn't say is bribe from a Chinese company.

"That's the only thing apparently that they will accept yet somehow the money went from China to President Joe Biden."

He added that the impeachment inquiry that has been approved tells the American people that there is probable cause to dig deeper into Biden because "agencies, individuals, the Biden family, agencies like the FBI and the IRS have been stonewalling. The Department of Justice refuses to give us information and refuses to give their own Congress information into a legally valid investigation. That's the absurdity, but this is what is required."

