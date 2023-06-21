Rep. Perry to Newsmax: America in 'Stage of Tyranny' With Two Tiers of Justice

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chair of the House GOP Freedom Caucus, told Newsmax on Wednesday that America is in a "stage of tyranny" with two tiers of justice for the elite and the "little people."

"The American people are in fear of their government," Perry said during "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Our founders said, 'When the government fears the people, there is liberty, but when the people fear their government, there is tyranny.' If this doesn't show you that we're in the stage of tyranny, I'm not sure what else you need to see."

Perry said that there are now two tiers of justice in the nation, one that applies to the "elites" like Hunter Biden, and one that applies to the "little people."

The congressman provided an example by citing how the Department of Justice and FBI went after former President Donald Trump with a raid at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida for classified documents taken from the White House when he left office.

While Trump is now facing 37 felony federal charges, those same agencies allowed President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and enter a pre-trial diversion for lying on a gun application about his drug use.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in a Miami courtroom and faces up to 400 years in prison if convicted.

"There's the former president of the United States, who had his house raided, his wife's underwear drawer gone through," Perry said. "Yet [Hunter Biden], from the laptop that he left at the repair shop in Delaware, the list of criminal activity and crimes that everybody else would be prosecuted for has been made public. And yet he's going to plead to, and apparently, take a walk on the gun charge. It's outrageous."

Perry added that the discrepancies between the two events show that the country has different standards of justice depending on who you are, and what side of the political aisle you are on.

"All it's doing is making Americans more sure, more certain, without a doubt, that there are two standards of justice — one for the little people, and one for those who are connected to the elites that run our country, and their family members," he said. "It just shows that unfortunately, the republic is being destroyed by the left in our country."

