Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Secure Border, Then Talk Funding Requests

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., strongly opposed President Joe Biden's funding requests on Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." Perry emphasized the need to address border security before considering additional financial allocations.

"It's amazing to me," Perry remarked. "Secure the border first, then we'll have a conversation."

Perry raised concerns about the substantial taxpayer funds sought by the president, highlighting the allocation of hundreds of billions for various purposes, including "funding both sides of the war on Israel." He criticized the administration's focus on enhancing border infrastructure without addressing the issue of illegal immigration.

"They literally want to spend more money at the border to bring more people in more efficiently. That's exactly what that money will go for. None of it will go to stopping the flow of illegal immigrants coming into this country," Perry asserted, pointing out the administration's failure to resolve last year's funding issues with the approaching deadline for the new fiscal year.

Reflecting on the impact of unchecked spending, Perry, a member of the House Oversight Committee, highlighted the broader consequences for everyday Americans. He emphasized the connection between increased government expenditures and rising prices for essentials such as lettuce, lumber, healthcare, and education, making it harder for citizens to meet their financial obligations.

"People can't afford to pay their bills. They can't afford education. They can't afford their groceries. They can't afford to drive," Perry stated, emphasizing the tangible impact on citizens' daily lives.

Perry argued that Congress must decide whether to support or reject the administration's funding requests. He contended that continued funding of the Biden administration, which he characterized as "out-of-control" and contributing to lawlessness at the southern border, enables the perpetuation of such behavior.

"What Congress needs to do is just say to the president and this administration, 'We're cutting you off.' If you can't behave, if you can't faithfully execute, ... then we shouldn't give you any more [taxpayer money] until you secure the border," Perry asserted, echoing his earlier call to prioritize border security.

"As long as we continue to fund this out-of-control runaway Biden administration, which allows this lawlessness to occur at the southern border, they're going to continue" to facilitate illegal immigration.

