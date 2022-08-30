Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Failures on Afghanistan Start With Biden

The failures surrounding the exit from Afghanistan started at the top with President Joe Biden, as there was no leadership; and now, there has been "zero accountability" in the year since the United States left and Afghanistan fell under the rule of the Taliban, Rep. Scott Perry, a retired Pennsylvania Army National Guard brigadier general, said on Newsmax, Tuesday.

"This was an abject failure both on the military scale and certainly on the administrative side," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They just absolutely had no clue what they were doing. They sold America a bill of goods during the campaign, for which they could not deliver."

As a result, "American credibility has been completely shattered," said Perry. "The report out of the Foreign Affairs Committee outlines these abject failures and unfortunately they can't be more epic, but it falls directly at the feet of President Biden. That's where the accountability falls, and of course, there has been zero accountability."

Everything that happened, including the deaths of 13 service members and the leaving behind of American citizens, did not have to happen, Perry said.

That includes "leaving behind billions, upon tens of billions of dollars, of military hardware to our enemies and, of course, the humiliation across the world stage," while walking away and allowing the Taliban and terrorists to "take back and oppress that country, without one darn thing to show for it," said Perry.

Perry also on Tuesday spoke out about the FBI and how agents seized his cellphone just after the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, telling Newsmax that such moves have nothing to do with the past and everything to do with the 2022 midterm elections.

"The Democrats see what's coming, and you can see that they've weaponized the Department of Justice and nearly every other single federal entity against their political foes," said Perry. "They have no business looking at things that are covered under speech and debate under the Constitution."

Perry also pointed out that he's filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland for his actions regarding parents who have spoken out at school board meetings.

"I think that's what this is essentially about," Perry said. "It's all about electoral politics, and finally, we just found out that the inspector general of the Department of Justice, the person that is in the office that is supposed to make sure that they're calling the balls and strikes that it's not political, got involved in this. It couldn't be more corrupt and more political."

