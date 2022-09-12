Rep. Franklin to Newsmax: US Will Back Taiwan Despite 'Strategic Ambiguity'

Despite the Biden administration's foreign policy "of strategic ambiguity," the United States will support Taiwan if China tries to intervene, Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., said Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "National Report," Franklin, who was with a bipartisan congressional delegation last week in Taiwan, said the group was the largest to go to the island in recent history.

"I think it was very important to show our unity as the United States government in our support of Taiwan," he said. "In the wake of [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi's visit last month, the Chinese have done a lot of saber-rattling. They're trying to reset the bar on what is normal behavior with Taiwan, which has included a lot of very aggressive military operations."

But the delegation, Franklin said, "wanted to make it clear to both Taiwan and the Chinese that despite our country's official policy of strategic ambiguity, the U.S. does have Taiwan's back.

"It's an area of critical importance to us and we will be there to support them in the event that the Chinese decide on an attempt to intervene."

According to Franklin, China is a "significant threat" in that part of the world.

"China is a significant threat not just to Taiwan, but really to that whole region of the world," he said. "They're they're trying to create instability throughout the region, and we simply can't allow it. It's critical not just for the Taiwanese, but for Americans as well."

Franklin noted that "almost two-thirds of all the world shipping goes through the South China seas."

That shipping includes over $5 trillion worth of trade for the United States, he said.

"It's an area of vital strategic importance to us, and we have a need as a fellow partner in democracy to assist countries that are islands like that," Franklin said.

"We recognize Taiwan as a self governing island, even though they've had independence from mainland China since 1895," he said, but argued the communist Chinese are trying "to lay claim to the island of Taiwan. The fact is, Taiwan has never been ruled by the CCP, and we need to ensure that never will be."

