Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Twitter Censorship Reveal 'Disturbing'

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday he was troubled by the revelations made regarding Twitter's efforts to censor the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop in the waning weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

"I think what was rolled out last week was disturbing," Fitzgerald said on "American Agenda." "What you see is that not only was there a relationship between the campaign arm of the Democratic National Committee and this high-tech kind of across-the-board connection that was being made, but they were doing it on a weekly basis."

On Friday, Twitter owner Elon Musk revealed internal documents showing evidence of the social media network's censorship efforts of the Hunter Biden story in October 2020 and other tweets and accounts at the behest of Democrats and associates of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"If you've got this cross-section of those that control social media teaming up with the Democratic National Committee or any of its ancillary campaign arms, you've absolutely got manipulation of the election cycle," Fitzgerald said.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Musk's release of his "Twitter files" a "distraction" and "old news."

"Well, you would think the White House press secretary could actually do a better job at it than what we saw," Fitzgerald said. "The idea of just calling it old news is simply ridiculous."

Fitzgerald agreed the suppression of a scandalous story regarding the son of a presidential candidate so soon before an election was convenient for Democrats.

"You think about the numbers and how close that presidential election was," Fitzgerald said. "I mean, an item like that is a bomb being dropped in the last three weeks of an election cycle. Maybe it wouldn't sway every voter out there, but there is certain group that that may look at you know those photos [of Hunter Biden] or any of the other tweets that that were suppressed and say, Listen there is something to this whole Biden crime family, that Hunter Biden certainly had access to foreign nationals and was using the system to simply do a cash grab.

"Those are the types of things in which some voters would say, No, I can't support a candidate that falls into that category."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!