Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: 'Nothing There' in Trump Indictment

There's "just nothing there" in special counsel Jack Smith's 45-page, four-count indictment against former President Donald Trump, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"When I heard Jack Smith roll through the indictment, I anticipated that once you actually got into the meat of it that there would be more there," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's unbelievable that they have nonchalantly just walked through these things as if somehow they were substantiated so it's shocking. It's troubling."

Fitzgerald's state of Wisconsin was included in the indictment, which alleges that Trump's strategy to remain in office hinged on 84 people in seven states agreeing to sign documents claiming to be electors for him.

"From the state of Wisconsin, which is mentioned in the indictment because of electors, you ponder the idea as to what was the real goal here originally," said Fitzgerald. "There are a lot of nuances in elections that somehow they think they've underscored at this point, so it's really troubling."

As for Trump believing he defeated Democrat challenger Joe Biden in the election, Fitzgerald said he's worked with many candidates over the years.

"There are a lot of them that that are convinced after the election is completed, that there were just some irregularities," Fitzgerald said.

There were "constant" issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, where "we had clerks that were cutting corners and actually accommodating a lot of different things that weren't aligned with statutes."

Fitzgerald said it's not only Trump's prerogative to question the election, but "there are a lot of people in my state that are wondering, were corners cut during that election cycle? And for Smith to say 'Hey, listen, we've absolutely got the goods on all these items,' I think it's outlandish at this point.

"People back in my district are absolutely outraged by the idea that Hunter Biden continues to move around the country at will, with his father, the president, and nothing happens to them. Yet, this is the third indictment on Trump."

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald said Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are gathering more information on President Joe Biden and his family's actions.

"Congressman Comer has been methodic in going through the bank records," Fitzgerald said. "If you talk to him one on one, he'll tell you he's confident that they're on the right track, and certainly they're going to be able to present all that information to the members and then make the case that an impeachment inquiry is appropriate."

Fitzgerald added that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also wants to "make sure we do this right, not like the political hacks that work for Nancy Pelosi and threw together a couple of impeachment articles [but] absolutely didn't make it through the process" on Trump.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!