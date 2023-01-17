Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Bill Brings Transparency on CRT in Schools

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, a co-sponsor of a bill calling for transparency in school classrooms, said on Newsmax Tuesday that the bill, if passed, will make it easier for parents to keep track of what their children are learning in their schools, particularly if the curriculum includes critical race theory.

"It seems like a simple concept, doesn't it, simply asking school boards to do something that would make sense for them overall to build relationships with many of the parents?" the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "But the fact of the matter is, there are many districts that do not do this."

Fitzgerald and Rep. Virginia Foxx R-N.C. introduced their bill, the Curriculum Review of Teachings (CRT) Transparency Act last fall. It would require local school districts to post the curriculum for each grade of their elementary and secondary schools on a publicly accessible website.

The bill would "do a lot to remove the suspicion" that schools are including lessons on critical race theory or other controversial topics, he added.

"Just like any classroom that you're probably familiar with that first day," he said. "Not only do they determine what the full curriculum looks like, but they also kind of disclose something that many parents are looking for, which is the actual list of topics that will be discussed and taught in that classroom."

The rule would also allow parents to contact teachers or school board members and seek better descriptions of what is being taught in the classrooms, said Fitzgerald.

The legislation, however, won't pass without the support of at least some House Democrats, said Fitzgerald, but the problem with that is the mixed opinion on CRT among members of the party.

"About half of them are arguing that it simply doesn't exist. That, and that Republicans are being paranoid that parents simply should have this great relationship with school boards," he said. "But then there is another group of Democrats that are saying Listen — CRT should be taught."

However, he said hopes his bill eventually passes, and meanwhile, if it doesn't, "that doesn't stop any parent from attending their local school board meetings and making their voices heard."

