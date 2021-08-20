Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Pompeo Labeled Afghanistan as 'Disaster'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told members of the House Republican Conference that the situation in Afghanistan is a "disaster of unbelievable consequence," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, one of the lawmakers participating in the talk, told Newsmax Friday.

"Every time that he spoke with President (Donald) Trump about Afghanistan, the first thing the president underscored was we do not leave Afghanistan until every piece of equipment, down to the last canteen cup, is out of that country before we withdraw," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He also said civilian contractors, we are not going anywhere. We are going to make sure that we can provide a safe exit for every civilian contractor that we've asked to do work over there and then military personnel."

He added that Pompeo told the Republicans to "get ready, because 'I don't think the images are going to get any better over the next month'" and that he doesn't think it's "out of the realm right now to expect that things are going to get much worse, very quickly. "

Fitzgerald said he's getting phone calls in his office from constituents who have family members trapped in Afghanistan.

"That's how the whole situation has deteriorated, down to the point where people are picking up the phone, just, you know, needle in a haystack, trying to call a member of Congress to see if we can locate their individual, relative somewhere in Afghanistan right now," said Fitzgerald.

Congress has moved two pieces of legislation concerning the evacuation of Afghanistan.

"The first one was basically focused on vetting anyone for health concerns," said Fitzgerald. "I voted no on the bill. We've got this mass migration across the southern border, and at the same time, we weren't sure what the health concerns were, whether it was an interpreter or not. We need to know what the status of someone's health is."

The second bill was more focused on visas, and "this process that again, the Biden administration is completely bungled on," said Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, the Afghan refugees are being brought into locations throughout the nation, said Fitzgerald.

"Right now in my own back yard in Wisconsin and Fort McCoy, they're talking about 2,300 individuals," said Fitzgerald "It's not well received so far here in the state by many of the communities ... how'd you like to be a mayor in Tomah, Wisconsin, and find out suddenly your schools and your city could have a number of Afghan refugees?"

