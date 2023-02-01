Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: DirecTV's Censorship Could Spark Legislation

One of the lawmakers involved in a letter written to AT&T/DirecTV concerning the deplatforming of Newsmax could consider sponsoring legislation concerning the move, drawing further attention to the issue, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on the network Wednesday.

"The one thing that could happen is that one of the individual members that so far have been engaged in the letter is now considering dropping an actual piece of legislation," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That will get everyone's attention, and suddenly you will have people weighing in that otherwise have been ignoring this whole situation."

The letter was sent a week ago after the satellite and streaming provider dropped Newsmax from its channel lineup.

On Tuesday, 18 members of Congress stood up for Newsmax with a House special order presentation about the deplatforming and media efforts to silence conservative voices.

Fitzgerald said DirecTV's move "goes back to what we've been talking about in our Judiciary Committee for some time, the absolute denial that conservative media outlets are simply being squeezed. [With] Newsmax, it's happening. It's happening right now."

DirecTV claims it removed Newsmax, and OAN last year, for "cost-cutting purposes." In the case of Newsmax, the network was seeking a small cable license fee from DirecTV, which pays cable license fees to all 75 cable channels as well as 22 liberal news and information channels, most of which have much lower ratings than Newsmax's.

The provider has told Congress and the press that it will never pay a license fee to Newsmax and has since replaced the network on its lineup with another conservative news outlet with lower ratings.

