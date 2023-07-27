Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Mayorkas Admits to No Border Control

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that the big takeaway from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is that Mayorkas finally admitted that the southern border is out of control.

"For the first time ever, he admitted it, by his own definition, that not only is there not any control, but they really have created a number of different categories for those that are coming across the border," Fitzgerald said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They're padding the numbers, as well. And I think the series of questions really kind of nailed him down on that."

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had requested that Mayorkas come to the hearing prepared to answer questions about the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"People say, 'Why is that important?'" Fitzgerald said. "The reason it's important, I think, is because it proves again that President [Donald] Trump was on the right track, and that is that you must establish physical security before you can actually tackle any migration, immigration bill that would make its way through both the House and the U.S. Senate."

Jordan and other Republicans have attributed the abrupt drop-off in migrant crossings to a new administration asylum policy that allows migrants to use a Customs and Border Patrol app to get an appointment before appearing at a U.S. port of entry with an asylum claim.

Reacting to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that Texas is the only government body in the U.S. that's preventing people from entering the U.S. illegally, Fitzgerald said that "the governor's right."

"We established yesterday there're about 9,500 individuals that are crossing the border," he said. "Most of them are 'got-aways,' [who have had] very little contact with Border Patrol. And then there're those that are seeking asylum and actually going towards some of the entry points looking for some type of assistance.

"I've been to McAllen [Texas], I've been down at the San Diego sector where there's a ton of smuggling going on related to fentanyl. If we don't get control over this very soon, I think what you're going to see is that, under Title 42 and the new rules that Mayorkas established, this is going to get much worse before it gets better."