Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Biden Spending Bill 'Does Everything But Address Inflation'

Rep. Scott L. Fitzgerald told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act "does everything but address inflation itself," lambasting it for spending big.

During an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Wisconsin Republican said the House passing Biden's key legislation "was really disheartening" after some had hoped they could swing moderate Democrats against it.

However, Fitzgerald acknowledged that Republicans saw the warning signs when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., negotiated a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to pass the bill in the top chamber.

"I think many of us were hopeful that there were some members of the House – more moderate members that are up for reelection in November – that might kind of just pause and pump the breaks and say, 'This is not something we need to be voting on right now.'"

"Unfortunately, just like every other piece that we've watched cross the House of Representatives, [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] rallied the troops and came up with the votes for it," he continued. "But I think it's going to bite them in the end."

Fitzgerald also stated that Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are already taking action in response to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The congressman said a letter pushed by committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, "laid out kind of very specific questions about, 'What is the AG [Attorney General Merrick Garland] up to?' And then Director [Christopher A.] Wray as well with the FBI."

"Why was there a year and a half delay after any action was taken?" Fitzgerald queried about the supposedly classified files Trump housed. "And then again, ... about a four-day delay between when the warrant was actually served."

"Until we see the full affidavit and get a handle on it, it's going to be difficult to know just exactly what they were up to," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!