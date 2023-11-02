Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Biden Evidence Points to Impeach

The evidence that continues to surface against President Joe Biden in the House Oversight Committee's probe into his bank records points to eventual impeachment proceedings against him, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday on Newsmax.

"This is a money laundering scheme that has now been verified with bank records," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think it certainly once again underscores the idea that we're heading towards some type of impeachment."

Fitzgerald said that he spoke with Oversight Committee Chair James Comer Wednesday, and part of their discussion centered around how much more material may have surfaced during the three weeks when House Republicans were searching for a new speaker.

"One of the silver linings was that the attorneys were able to probe and get those bank records and connect the dots, and it's not very complex," Fitzgerald said.

He added that many House Republicans are questioning how they can "look the other way on this stuff" when Americans are "starting to put it together."

"The picture is becoming very clear," Fitzgerald said. "This isn't complex."

The congressman's comments came after Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has "100% confidence" that Biden received at least $40,000 from a Chinese company in late 2017.

Comer's evidence shows the money came through Biden's brother James Biden and his wife, Sara Biden. He said his evidence shows that Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a James and Sara Biden-tied company.

Sara Biden reportedly withdrew $50,000 from that account and deposited it to another held by her and her husband. The $40,000 check was then written to Joe Biden as a "loan repayment," Comer said.

"The thing that really jumps out at me on this in this instance, and it is related to these records, is that Sara Biden went and made a $50,000 cash withdrawal from the bank," Fitzgerald said. "I mean, who does that? That's insane. That's the stuff you see in mob movies."

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald rejected an argument that the House Oversight and Justice committees are deliberately slow-walking the case and putting off calling in members of the Biden family until closer to the November 2024 election.

"That's not what the game plan is," he said. "What's going on is we are once again sticking to what [former Speaker] Kevin McCarthy was adamant about, and I think our new speaker is now, and that is to have a watertight case so that it can be fully presented to the conference.

"We're going to have a united front and everyone's going to be able to say, Not only is this something you can't ignore, but it's even something that's going to be very difficult for the U.S. Senate to simply brush away as partisan politics."

