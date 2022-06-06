Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Dems Have a 'Hodgepodge' of Gun Bills

House Democrats last week attempted to bring back a "hodgepodge list of gun bills" that had been "laying around," but Republicans came back with "a nice list of some very thoughtful things" that can be done immediately to make the nation's schools safer, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on Newsmax on Monday.

"Some of the ideas have been implemented on the state level, well before anyone on the federal level thought of the ideas," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"I was part of that back in 2018 when we put some school grants out there," said Fitzgerald. "We had over 1,300 schools in Wisconsin participate. They put more security measures in; they put advanced lock systems and porticos, and some live cameras in the schools … I know it's a small bite at the apple, but let's focus on schools and get something done this week in Congress."

However, Fitzgerald said he does not sense that there is more bipartisanship agreement on gun control as there was in the past, especially following the contentious House Judiciary Committee meetings last week.

"There was a lot of heart on the sleeve talk from Democrats and a lot of bashing, quite honestly of the Republican members each and every time we kind of responded to one of or a portion of this larger, comprehensive bill that they're creating right now," Fitzgerald said.

Still, Fitzgerald said there is a "sense of urgency" to get legislation that can be focused on, but meanwhile, there are mass shootings that are happening in states that is "for some reason" put in a different category than school shootings.

It also remains to be seen if action will gain support in the Senate, said Fitzgerald, but in the House, there are members who will "vote for anything" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "throws on the floor."

About NEWSMAX TV: