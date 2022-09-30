Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Dems' New Policing Laws Coming Too Late

House Democrats pushed through legislation on crime and policing issues recently in a last-ditch effort to reverse their record on crime before the midterm elections, but it's too late to change the effects their policies have already had on the nation's law enforcement community, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on Newsmax Friday.

"What we saw last week on the floor of the house was a number of bills that the Democrats rolled out, trying to save their own tails as they go into the November elections," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know what they did. They defunded the police. They followed the lead of the 'squad.' And now they're trying to reverse that."

The bills past week authorize grants for law enforcement and training, including programs for hiring in police departments that have fewer than 200 officers; training funding for community violence interrupter programs; increased technology to investigate violent crime; and grants for programs to fund mental health first responders, reports Roll Call.

However, the defunding moves that came before the recently passed bills have already had effects on local police and sheriff's departments, including municipal officers seeking early retirement or with problems hiring new personnel.

Meanwhile, the Democrats' moves come as crime is one of the top concerns among voters, one of the key issues Americans are most concerned about, even more than abortion, said Fitzgerald

"We know that there's a significant amount of incidents that are happening in and around the major cities across this country," said Fitzgerald. "You know no one wants to make the arrest, and then even if they do, you've got these soft DAs across the country that are not willing to follow through with the charges, and if they do, then you've got issues related to bail, so it's kind of a cascade of horrible things that are happening right now."

