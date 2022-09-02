Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Biden's 'Hypocrisy' on Stage With Philly Speech

President Joe Biden's "hypocrisy" was on display Thursday with his anti-MAGA speech at Independence Hill in Philadelphia, especially considering he campaigned on a promise to heal and unite the nation, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on Newsmax Friday.

"I think what you're seeing is with 67 days left until the election that somebody at the White House has polling that says what they need to do is divide the Republicans and somehow cast out a specific percentage of them and alienate them and hopefully they won't show up and vote in the midterms," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "A partisan message is a political message and it's outrageous, the way it was presented yesterday."

Fitzgerald also discussed the latest reports that indicate that small business hiring is still slowing, and said that in his state, it continues to be difficult to find anyone who will work, even at well-paying jobs.

"At this point, we're talking about in some instances, especially in light manufacturing for $20-$24 an hour and they'll do on-the-job training, but they just can't find the bodies," said Fitzgerald. "It's very difficult to find people to work, even coming out of the pandemic and the COVID closures."

Parents in Wisconsin are also getting mixed messages about how far behind their students are as they head back to school this fall, said Fitzgerald.

"It was a mess, so it's going to take a while for some of these institutions to rebound," he said. "There are still a lot of parents right now that are asking tough questions about what happened and how far behind are their students as they go back to school this fall, it's something that I think it's going to take some time to get the right answers."

And then, there is Biden's student loan forgiveness program, which has "off-the-charts" controversy surrounding it, the congressman said.

"I've been approached by people, across party lines who are saying this is wrong," he said. "We know that the president doesn't have this authority and certainly this level of forgiveness or the way that they're linking it to Pell Grants … we all know that this is illegal."

