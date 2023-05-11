Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: Closing Southern Border Best Way to Keep US Safe

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott told Newsmax Wednesday that there is “no better way” to keep America safe than the southern border.

“Americans are outraged by the abdication of responsibility of President [Joe] Biden,” Scot said during “Rob Schmitt Tonight” Wednesday. “I can't think of any better way to make America safer than the close our southern border.”

Scott said he is proposing a bill that would extend the pandemic-era Title 42 rule allowing for illegal migrants coming across the border to be deported because of a health emergency.

Despite the end of the COVID-19 emergency, and the end of Title 42 enforcement this week, Scott said his legislation would simply extend the measure by using the fentanyl crisis as a health emergency in COVID’s place.

“My legislation would continue Title 42 because of the current healthcare crisis, which is fentanyl,” he said. “[The] 70,000 American deaths are 70,000 too many if we just close our southern border. My legislation takes a leap in that direction.”

Scott said that the Biden administration’s plan to return to former President Donald Trump’s “safe third country” policy, which NPR reported in 2019, requires migrants coming to the United States seeking political asylum to first apply for refugee status in the countries they are passing through on their way to America, might be harder to implement now than it was in 2019 given the scope of the crisis now.

“There's no doubt that what worked before will work now, but it may be too little, too late,” he said. “When you think about in the last two years, 6 million plus crossings, eliminating Title 42, even as a 50% increase [of that number], America, we can't take it.”

Scott said he talked to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is estimating an additional 13,000 crossings along the entire border as Title 42 ends.

“It's just devastating states around the nation,” he said. “Every county is a border county right now.”

Customs and Border Protection report that more than 1.5 million illegal migrants have crossed the border since Oct. 1, 2022, the start of the new fiscal year, compared to the more than 2.7 million that crossed in fiscal year 2022.

That number could be much higher as it only counts the number of illegal migrants encountered, and not the ones that may have entered the country undetected.

