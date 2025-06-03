Bessent to Newsmax: Expect More Rescission Packages

As the Trump administration is pressing House lawmakers to codify roughly $9.4 billion in cuts prompted through efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Newsmax on Tuesday that this is just the start.

President Donald Trump reportedly sent Congress a $9.4 billion rescission package targeting foreign aid and public media funding, part of a broader GOP push to roll back previously approved spending and further the administration's agenda of streamlining the federal government.

The proposed cuts include $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs and $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

Bessent told "Rob Schmidt Tonight" the rescissions package "is a great test" for Republican lawmakers, who only need a simple majority in both chambers of Congress to pass any rescission package. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly vowed Tuesday to "act quickly" to approve the package, but it could face a tougher fight in the Senate.

"My colleague at OMB [the Office of Management and Budget], Russell Vought, is going to do a series of these rescissions throughout the year," Bessent said. "And this could add up to substantial amounts over time."

