Treasury Sec. Bessent to Newsmax: Trump's Hands-On Push Shows True 'Leadership'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised President Donald Trump's hands-on approach in securing passage of a sweeping tax and spending bill, calling it a defining moment of leadership and a testament to Trump's influence over the Republican Party.

Bessent on Newsmax on Thursday credited Trump's direct involvement and persistent outreach with the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" through Congress, hailing the legislation as a "great fiscal trajectory" for the country.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Bessent said Trump's visible leadership was critical to winning over reluctant Republicans in both chambers.

"Well, this is what leadership looks like," Bessent said. "President Trump, as Speaker [Mike] Johnson said, 'may be the most engaged president in history.' He had a number of senators out on the golf course all weekend. Last weekend, he was making calls and holding individual meetings."

The bill, which narrowly cleared both the House and Senate this week, represents one of Trump's most significant legislative victories in his second term. It includes major tax cuts, increased funding for border enforcement, and spending caps aimed at curbing federal growth. The package encountered stiff opposition from fiscal conservatives and moderates, with party leaders engaged in round-the-clock negotiations to secure votes.

According to Bessent, a turning point came when the House Freedom Caucus — one of the most vocal blocs opposing the bill — finally gave its support after extracting concessions.

"And I got to tell you, too, the House Freedom Caucus, who were the last to come on board, they should be very proud," Bessent said. "They changed the center of gravity for this town in terms of big spending, to now we've got growth without the big spending."

Trump's efforts behind the scenes reportedly included personal calls, closed-door meetings, and even strategy sessions on the golf course at his Florida resort. That involvement helped bridge the gap between establishment Republicans and more conservative members uneasy about the bill's size and scope.

"So look, it was not a straight line," Bessent added. "But I could not be more excited about where we ended here in terms of both growth and a great fiscal trajectory."

The bill has sparked heated debate in Washington. Supporters argue that it strikes a balance between economic growth and fiscal restraint, while critics contend that it will inflate the national debt and disproportionately benefit high-income earners.

Independent analysts project that the legislation will add trillions to the deficit over the next decade, though administration officials argue that growth from tax cuts will offset long-term costs.

Still, the political win is significant for Trump, who has faced internal divisions in the GOP over spending. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader John Thune played key roles in finalizing the agreement, but Bessent emphasized that Trump's hands-on engagement proved decisive.

"He was fully involved," Bessent said. "There's no question about who led on this."

The White House is expected to host a signing ceremony for the bill on July 4.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com