Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: No Evidence for FBI's 'Terrorist School Parents'

FBI Director Christopher Wray, during his testimony Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, could not provide any evidence supporting the idea that parents at school board meetings perpetuated domestic terrorism, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., who attended the hearing, told Newsmax.

Following the first half of Wednesday's hearing with Wray, Kiley told "American Agenda," "One of the greatest abuses we've ever seen of counterterrorism and law enforcement powers in the history of this country ... is the way that Attorney General Merrick Garland mobilized the powers of the federal government against parents who are simply trying to speak out against inhumane and cruel practices that were going on in schools across this country during the COVID shutdowns."

On Oct. 4, 2021, Kiley said: "The attorney general wrote a memorandum based upon a letter from the National School Boards Association," written on Sept. 29, 2021, "that likened parents to 'domestic terrorists.' And then the FBI acted on that memo — created a special tag, created a threat tag for parents related to school board meetings and opened 25 assessments.

"And I asked the FBI director point blank, 'Was there any basis for any of this? Was there any legitimacy to the attorney general's claim that somehow there was an increase in threats of violence and harassment?'"

Wray responded, "I'm not aware of any such evidence."

Kiley told Newsmax that "there was no basis for" the FBI to investigate parents who attended school board meetings. "So we had one of the greatest abuses in the history of this country," the violation of the First Amendment "... and there was no basis for it whatsoever by the admission of the FBI director."