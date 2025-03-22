John Schneider to Newsmax: Hazard, Ky. Needs Your Help

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, speaking to Newsmax on Saturday, shed light on the historic flooding that took place last month in Hazard, Kentucky.

Schneider, who will be performing a benefit concert for the town on April 8, told "Saturday Report" that "the beautiful little town of Hazard, Kentucky, has been part of my life for 45 years now."

Scheider said that before the flood, "Back in 1982, there was a cave-in at the town's coal mine. The natural thing to do at the time seemed to gather the band and do a benefit concert. Now, with the recent historic flood, that same feeling has struck again," he added.

The actor and musician praised President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Elon Musk for their work so far. But he warned people not to sit back and let others take the reins.

"Do everything you can to help everyone in your neighborhood have a better day," Schneider encouraged in a call to action.

The benefit concert will be held at 7 p.m. on April 8 at the Hal Rogers Center in Hazard, Kentucky.

