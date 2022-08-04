Rob Schmitt: Trump's Tuesday Victories Defy Big Media's Negative Coverage

This week's primary elections make it clear that former President Donald Trump remains the "premier dominating force in American conservative politics," despite the barrage of big media's negative reports and work to hide his victories, said Rob Schmitt of Newsmax.

"Even after Jan. 6, and a nonstop onslaught of negative media coverage and constant claims, like all of these that Trump is severely damaged, all of that media coverage we've seen for months now, tonight it is clear that Donald Trump is still the premier dominating force in American conservative politics, and it's not even close," the Newsmax host of "Rob Schmitt Tonight," said in his opening monologue Wednesday night.

Trump noted on his Truth Social account early Wednesday that he "ran the entire board" in Arizona, Missouri, and Michigan, said Schmitt.

"Trump enemies watched their political careers go down in flames," said Schmitt, including in Michigan, where Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 incidents, lost his race.

Meijer is "looking for a new job this morning, with Trump's blessing," after he was defeated by challenger John Gibbs for the primary win, said Schmitt.

Further, in the election for a state Senate seat, Arizona Attorney General Rusty Bowers lost his race after testifying in front of the House Jan. 6 committee, "which of course, is completely one-sided and very, very painfully political," said Schmitt. "Bowers got eviscerated by almost 30 points last night, a comical shellacking by former state Sen. David Farnsworth, who was, of course, backed by Trump."

Schmitt also noted that reports show that "arrogant Democrats are actually helping Trump by funding his favorite candidates under the assumption that they will be easier to defeat in November."

Schmitt added that people like Bowers or Meijer, who have gone with the Democrats' narrative on Jan. 6 rather than with 90% of the Republican Party, have learned what happens when they go against their party.

"[The Democrats] immediately reward you by stabbing you right in the back and as they did in Peter Meijer's case after he went along with their narrative. They funded his primary opponent," Schmitt said.

"They kicked him right out of the job. It is a lesson learned for very weak Republicans out there. The other side does not care how much you capitulate to them. They will rip out your spine and beat you to death with it."

