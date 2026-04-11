Schmitt to Newsmax: Steady Cadence Is Key to Future Moon Base

A sustained and reliable launch schedule will be critical to establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon, former NASA astronaut Harrison Schmitt said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "America Right Now."

Schmitt, who flew on Apollo 17 and remains the last living astronaut to have walked on the lunar surface, emphasized that the success of future lunar missions hinges less on individual launches and more on consistency over time.

"Well, as [NASA Jared] Administrator Isaacman has said, you have to develop a cadence of launches," Schmitt said.

"That’s the challenge — to make sure that you can get a systematic cadence of launches so that you can begin to take the hardware to the Moon that you need."

Schmitt’s remarks come as NASA and private-sector partners continue to push forward with plans to return humans to the Moon under the Artemis program.

The initiative aims not only to land astronauts but also to build a sustainable presence that could serve as a stepping stone for missions to Mars.

According to Schmitt, that long-term vision depends on the steady delivery of materials and infrastructure components.

He pointed to the need for transporting equipment that would support early-stage construction on the lunar surface.

"You need [to] take the hardware to the moon that you need in order to develop the habitats," he said, adding that initial structures could include "maybe even a warehouse or a garage on the moon as your initial lunar base."

Such facilities, while modest in concept, would represent a significant leap from the short-duration missions of the Apollo era.

Instead of brief visits, future astronauts are expected to live and work on the Moon for extended periods, requiring dependable supply chains and logistical planning.

Schmitt underscored that achieving this goal will require coordination between government agencies and commercial launch providers, as well as technological advancements to support frequent missions.

The idea of a "cadence" — a steady rhythm of launches — has become a central focus in modern space strategy, particularly as companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin expand their capabilities.

Without that regular pace, Schmitt suggested, efforts to build a functioning lunar base could stall.

"It’s one of my..." Schmitt began, before trailing off, reiterating that maintaining consistent launch operations remains among the most pressing challenges facing lunar exploration today.

As NASA targets the latter half of the decade for expanded lunar activity, Schmitt’s comments highlight a familiar reality in spaceflight: reaching the Moon is difficult, but staying there may prove even harder.

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