Missouri AG Eric Schmitt to Newsmax: Taking a 'Blowtorch' to the Biden Agenda

Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt made it abundantly clear that President Joe Biden’s liberal policies are a no-go for the Show-Me-State.

“Well, I've made it clear as attorney general we're going to take a blowtorch to this Biden Agenda,” Schmitt said on Wednesday’s The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax.

It’s “radical, I mean the genuflecting… you know everything that's happening under this administration to appease the left is really dangerous. So, whether it's the Keystone XL pipeline we're suing on that; the social cost of greenhouse gases rule that will be devastating for agriculture and manufacturing that seeks to overregulate and tax based on these future events that people are predicting that John Kerry, the climate czar swears by, we're suing on that; we're suing on the migrant protection protocols; we're pushing back on HR 1; we're pushing back on packing the court; and we're pushing back on DC statehood.

Missouri is “certainly taking the lead on that because it's very important that we stand up for the people of our state, he added.

The Show-Me State’s AG is also fighting to reinstate former President Trump's “remain in Mexico” policy.

Missouri filed a lawsuit with Texas in the Federal District Court seeking to reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, “and we're hopeful to have a hearing on that soon,” he said.

In the lawsuit, he added, “we're alleging that not only is it bad policy to have lifted the migrant protection protocols that were working so well under President Trump's leadership, and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy- that they did it in an illegal way, that it's not only a bad thing to do, but they didn't even lift it in the appropriate way, and so we're hopeful that that lawsuit, essentially the relief we're asking for, is to go back to the policy that was working under President Trump.”

Biden’s policy “Is a terrible policy and it encourages people to come here illegally.”

“President Trump said look, ‘the waiting room is going to be Mexico. You're still going to have your hearing under, you know due process through the court system, but you're going to remain in Mexico while you wait for that was incredibly effective,’” he recalled.

Now what do we see? He asked.

“We see human traffickers, drug traffickers, smugglers of the most vulnerable, taking advantage of this situation. Got a 20-year surge in illegal immigration, and there's real victims. Missouri, we've taken on human trafficking and taking a leadership role in our state because we've got a lot of interstates that run through Missouri, he added.

Further, he said, “and you know part of our claim in the lawsuit is that this is going to make the human trafficking crisis worse by having an unsecured border all caused by President Biden. I mean, day one he changed President Trump’s Policy, and now you are seeing the repercussions of that, and it's been a disaster.”

“The AG's in this country- the Republican AG's- are the last line of defense,” he declared.

