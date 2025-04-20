Scherie Murray to Newsmax: Dems Lack Leader, Will Back AOC in 2028

Democrats will likely support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their party's nominee in 2028 because "they don't have a defined leader at this time," former New York State Committeewoman Scherie Murray, who campaigned for the U.S. House of Representatives against the congresswoman in 2019, told Newsmax Sunday.

"People do not want to see her at the top of the ticket, but they will prop her up because she's the best messenger they have right now," Murray told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Murray, a member of the Black Americans for Trump Coalition, made her observations in reaction to a new Yale University poll that shows the favored candidates to lead the Democratic Party are former Vice President Kamala Harris and AOC, with the New York Democrat trailing Harris by only a few points.

"Has-been Harris is what she's being dubbed now," Murray said of the former Democratic Party's presidential nominee. "She went away quietly. She's trying to make a reemergence."

Murray said that in her own campaign against AOC for New York's 14th Congressional District seat, she got "overwhelming support" from people across the country.

The Democrats "do not have an identity, and if a socialist candidate like AOC is what they want to put forward, I think the American people are going to reject it," Murray added.

She also said the "irony is rich" in regards to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and AOC's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

"They're flying private jets," Murray said. "She's raised over $9 million just by criss-crossing the country. I mean, people on the Democratic side will support her because they don't have a defined leader at this time."

