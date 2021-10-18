Lt. Col. Scheller's Parents to Newsmax: Navy Secretary Should Lift Gag Order

The parents of Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. are asking the public to help lift the gag order against their son, explaining to Newsmax that until his resignation is accepted he cannot tell his story.

Scheller, who pleaded guilty for posting videos online that were critical of top military commanders for the way they handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, was immediately relieved of command. Following court martial procedures last week, he agreed to forfeit a month's pay, ($5,000), and receive a letter of reprimand.

But his parents, Stuart Scheller, Sr. and Cathy Scheller said on Monday's episode of "Eric Bolling The Balance" that while their son has accepted his guilt, the military has not.

"The Marine Corps and the Secretary of Navy agreed to accept his resignation and let him go free," Stuart Scheller, Sr. said. "You know, he's still under a gag order. And in our minds until he is free and free to speak, we're not going to let up."

They are asking the public to contact Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro to ask him to expedite the agreement.

"You know, it only took them 12 hours to relieve him of command," his father said. "We were told by Stuart's attorney. Well, you know, be patient. It's the government. It might take months to go up the chain of command for them to approve this and sign it. And I'm saying, 'Hey, Americans. I don't like that.' … It only took them days or weeks to come crashing down on our son for speaking up."

Stuart Scheller has held up his end of the agreement, and now the Marine Corps should hold up its end, his mother, Cathy, said.

"Now the same generals where he asked (in the videos) to accept accountability for the botched withdrawal are the ones that hold the key to his freedom," she said. "They are the ones that have to sign off on this now. it has come full circle. We don't want this to drag on for years and years while it gets into the dark, and he gets pushed back into a corner because he's not been released. We're asking Americans to stand up and ask for his freedom."

