Tags: sarahpalin | alaska | elections

Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Alaska's Voting System 'Convoluted'

 Sarah Palin, a Republican, speaks during a forum for candidates May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Mark Thiessen/AP)

Saturday, 05 November 2022 01:20 PM EDT

Sarah Palin, who is seeking a seat in Alaska's at-large congressional race, tells Newsmax that the ranked-choice voting system in her state that resulted in the race between her and three challengers is "complicated and convoluted."

"I hope this doesn't happen elsewhere around our country," Palin told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt in an interview airing Saturday on "America Right Now."

"It's kind of a free for all like a big jungle primary…we're going into our fourth round of voting now on Nov. 8."

Palin also spoke out against President Joe Biden's energy policy, noting that in Alaska, "we used to produce 18% of the U.S. domestic supply of energy."

But under former President Donald Trump, she said, "we were exporters of energy. We were a safer, more prosperous nation under the Trump policies."

Palin said she's in New York this weekend getting her election message out rather than in Alaska, because the local media there ignores conservative candidates. 

"They don't mention that I was a governor, a mayor, an oil and gas regulator, and the VP candidate for the GOP, none of that stuff, so I have to do national reports so I have the attention of Alaskans," she said. 

Saturday, 05 November 2022 01:20 PM
