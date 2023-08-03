×
Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Indictment 'Huge Distraction' From Biden Probe

By    |   Thursday, 03 August 2023 07:20 PM EDT

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump's latest indictment is a "huge distraction" from the congressional investigation of the Biden family.

Joining "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday, the onetime GOP vice presidential candidate highlighted what she sees as the difference between how federal prosecutors have treated Trump and how they have treated "the corrupt Biden family."

"My other word for this, though, is 'Orwellian,'" Palin explained. "Remember in the book '1984,' we saw how freedom of speech in that book, once it was thwarted — people then began to be afraid of their thoughts.

"That is what's happening to Donald Trump," she continued. "He expressed his opinion on the elections, [but] a whole lot of Americans expressed their opinion on the elections. Democrats for years have denied election results."

Her comments arrive one day after former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer told Tucker Carlson on his social media X program that Joe Biden's son tried to sell access to his father while he was vice president.

"You got to be the expert in knowing the guy, and he was the expert in knowing the guy," Archer said about Hunter Biden's time in Washington, D.C. He also testified before the House Oversight Committee on the same topic.

Meanwhile, Trump was indicted earlier this week on four counts related to his actions in and around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, including conspiracy to defraud the country and overturn the 2020 presidential election.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya of the District Court for the District of Columbia, with his next hearing set for the morning of Aug. 28 before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump's latest indictment is a "huge distraction" from the congressional investigation of the Biden family.
Thursday, 03 August 2023 07:20 PM
