Sarah Palin to Newsmax: 'Fake Feminists' Marching for Hamas

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lamented Monday on Newsmax about all of the "fake feminists" marching for Hamas amid the terrorist group's war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Palin pointed to Hamas' poor history on women's rights and other civil liberties when laying into liberal and far-left activists across United States campuses supporting them.

"I am so baffled and so disgusted with especially the fake feminists who are out there marching really on behalf of Hamas," Palin explained. "So many of them don't even know what the frick they're doing."

"They're out there marching on behalf of those who hate women, want to kill women, certainly want to subjugate women," she continued. "Where are these fake feminists' heads as they 'rah-rah go Hamas rah-rah?'"

According to Amnesty International, authorities in Gaza and the West Bank "unduly restrict freedom of expression, association and assembly, at times using excessive force to disperse peaceful gatherings."

The Independent Commission for Human Rights estimates that over 200 Palestinians were arbitrarily detained in the West Bank and some 105 in the Gaza Strip.

Palin urged that the only way to stop the "fundamental transformation of America" visible now on college campuses is to back former President Donald Trump for president again in 2024.

"If Trump doesn't get back in there in 358 days ... then we, the people, have got to be even more active. Have got to be even more adamant and more unified," Palin said.

